At the age of 99, the last member of the ‘Band of Brothers’ Easy Company has died.

The last survivor of World War II’s Easy Company, which served as the inspiration for HBO’s Band of Brothers, has died.

Edward Shames was the last surviving member of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division’s Easy Company.

The unit was involved in many of the major battles of the European theater, and their experiences were immortalized in Stephen Ambrose’s book and subsequent series based on their experiences.

According to his obituary from the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Norfolk, Virginia, Shames “passed away peacefully at home.”

Shames was played by Joseph May in the HBO miniseries “The Breaking Point,” which recounts the battles in the Ardennes forest during the Battle of the Bulge.

The late Virginian was drafted at the age of 20 shortly after the Pearl Harbor attacks, and his first combat mission was as part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, where he parachuted behind enemy lines to gain a foothold in Europe against Nazi forces.

Operation Market Garden, the Battle of the Bulge, and Operation Pegasus in the Netherlands are among his accomplishments.

According to HuffPost, he was promoted to lieutenant in 1944 and was described in his obituary as “a stubborn and very outspoken soldier who demanded the highest of standards from himself and his fellow soldiers.”

Shames also brought back a piece of the world, a memento from when Easy Company broke through to Adolf Hitler’s Eagles Nest.

“A few bottles of cognanc, a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only,” Shames discovered there. “Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah.”

Band of Brothers, along with Saving Private Ryan, is still regarded as one of the most historically accurate depictions of World War II in the media.

It first aired on HBO in 2001 and starred Donnie Wahlberg, Damian Lewis, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, and others who have since become household names.

It was followed by The Pacific, a mini-series that attempted to tell a similar story set in the Pacific Theater of the war.