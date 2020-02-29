At the Césars, the victory of adult entertainment

As expected, the Cesar ceremony was long and somewhat eventful. For animation, it was no surprise. I lost my body won a more than deserved trophy, even if you can’t quell a pinch of heart by thinking back to The famous bear invasion in Sicily, wonderful film by Lorenzo Mattotti. Recall that its relative failure in theaters was right for its producer Prima Linea…

Jérémy Clapin’s speech made it possible to recall some obvious facts that are not obvious to everyone in the big family of the 7th art.

“Animation cinema is not a genre. It’s acinema technique. But he is the poor relation of cinema. You are who for inclusion, don’t forget us. ”

This is particularly true for demanding auteur cinema, especially when it is aimed at an adult audience. Even if Kabul swallows has obtained a surprise success (320,000 admissions), this type of feature film is struggling to find its audience. Marc du Pontavice, producer of I lost my body, had a good time thanking the exhibitors, while his film was only seen by 160,000 spectators in theaters. On the short side, the choice of voters fell on The night of plastic bags, by Gabriel Harel (Kazak), the film – intended for an adult audience – whose staging is closest to the visual grammar of the actual shooting. This is also the case with I lost my body. A choice we can only rejoice in, as it shows the audacity of French animation cinema. A track record that contrasts sharply with that of the Oscars, so reckless in real shooting and so timid in animation (a suite without much interest, Toy story 4, and a nice but very short court, Hair Love).

Gabriel Harel had amazed his world with his first short film, Yul and the snake, a brilliant initiatory tale between realism and fantasy in the arid mountains of the Midi. It’s kind of the same cocktail he offers in The night of plastic bags, a nod to the famous feature by George Romero, where the living dead are replaced by murderous pouches.

Allegory of the existential anguish which seizes a woman in need of love and child, this film in black and white graying enameled with spots of colors (on the bags which seem all the more alive) deploys a feeling of stubborn discomfort. Discomfort similar to that felt during the ceremony last night …

Stéphane Dreyfus

Associated topics