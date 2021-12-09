At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award.

Lady Gaga will accept the Icon Award for her performance in House of Gucci at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards, making her an official icon.

“Many people know Lady Gaga for her music, but she continues to wow audiences with her iconic acting roles.

“Lady Gaga raises the bar yet again in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said.

“It is our honor to present Lady Gaga with the Icon Award for her incredible performance.”

Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep are among the celebrities who have received the Icon Award in the past.

The Ensemble Performance Award will go to Will Smith and the cast of King Richard.

Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Goldwyn are all expected to attend and receive the award.

“King Richard is a wonderful film that tells the emotional story of Richard William’s determination and vision, which, combined with his wife Oracene’s unwavering support, helped turn their daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars,” Matzner said.

“In this true ensemble film, Will Smith absolutely transforms into Richard, alongside a powerful Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, and an impressive cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as pivotal coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci.

The cast of King Richard has won the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Ensemble Performance Award.”

The Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor will be given to Andrew Garfield for his performance in tick, tick…BOOM!

“As evidenced by his numerous film roles and stage performances, Andrew Garfield is an outstanding actor who puts his heart and soul into bringing the character he’s portraying to life,” Matzner said.

“Andrew gives a stunning and heartfelt performance as theater composer Jonathan Larson in the emotionally stirring and fascinating musical tick, tick…BOOM.

This is the best performance I’ve ever had in my career.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival