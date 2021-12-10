At the People’s Choice Awards, Cardi B says Halle Berry inspired her to “dream big” as a child.

At the People’s Choice Awards, Cardi B said Halle Berry inspired her as a child to “dream big.”

Halle Berry is one of the most well-known actors of all time, and it turns out that she is a major influence on Cardi B.

Berry received the People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Award in 2021.

Cardi B gave the award show’s opening speech, revealing that Berry inspired her as a child to “dream big.”

Berry has appeared in films such as Boomerang, Monster’s Ball, the X-Men franchise, New Year’s Eve, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and others throughout her career.

She became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball.

Berry has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Cardi B introduced Berry before presenting her with the People’s Icon of 2021 award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Berry received the award for her film work as well as her activism.

Cardi B praised Berry for “inspiring” her to “dream big” during her introduction.

“One of my heroes is Halle Berry.

Cardi B called her “strong, brilliant, and the first woman of color to win an Academy Award for Best Actress.”

“Little girls like me have big dreams, and their dreams inspire us to reach for the stars and set our own records.”

Cardi B has arrived to present Halle Berry as the People’s Icon of 2021, a title she shares with her idol.

On NBC and E!, catch the (hashtag)PCAs!

Berry delivered an emotional acceptance speech after receiving the award from Cardi B at the People’s Choice Awards.

Berry began her speech by expressing her admiration for Cardi B.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a bigger moment in my life than having Cardi B present you with an icon award,” Berry said.

The actor went on to thank her fans for their support throughout her career.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone.

I appreciate it.

“It is only because of all of you, every single one of you, that I have been here for 30 years, still working, doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“You let me be myself,” Berry continued.

You choose whether my fans, the general public, or I fall down when I do…

