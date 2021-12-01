At the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award.

Christina Aguilera will receive the People’s Choice Awards’ first-ever Music Icon Award in 2021.

Christina Aguilera has finally arrived!

NBC and E! announced today (Dec. 10) that the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

At the ceremony, fellow PCA nominee Becky G will present Aguilera with the award.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the five-time PCA Award winner will be recognized for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.

7 from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

“There’s a reason Christina Aguilera is known as ‘the voice of our generation.’ She not only has an incredible voice, but she also creates music that evokes true emotion and resonates across a wide range of demographics,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials, and E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

“Christina is a legend, and we can’t wait to honor her achievements and present her with the first Music Icon award.”

In addition to accepting the award, the “Pa Mis Muchachas” singer will perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest hits at the PCAs for the second time, culminating in music from her highly anticipated new Spanish-language album.

Since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000, this will be her first Spanish-language album in over two decades.

The mother of two previously won the People’s Voice Award at the 2013 People’s Choice Awards, where she performed.

Aguilera, who is known for her powerful voice and hit songs, has sold over 43 million records worldwide and has five No. 1 singles.

She has four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist to do so in three decades.

Five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, the PCA’s People’s Voice Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are among the many honors bestowed upon the celebrated singer.

The superstar was also named to Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, despite being the only artist under the age of 30 to ever be included in the prestigious publication’s list.

In 2010, Aguilera made her big screen debut opposite Cher in the hit film Burlesque, and in 2011 she inspired fans as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning show The Voice.

Enter…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

At the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async> wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Christina Aguilera to Receive the First-Ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards