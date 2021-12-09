At the premiere of And Just Like That, see Andy Cohen crash Sarah Jessica Parker’s E! interview.

The cast of Sex and the City is back together once more.

If you were curious about what happened at the world premiere of And Just Like That…, you’re in luck because E! News caught it all on camera, including Andy Cohen interrupting BFF Sarah Jessica Parker’s interview.

The longtime friends’ embrace was captured on E! News Daily Pop on Thursday, Dec.

“Carrie Bradshaw is here!” Cohen exclaims when he spots Parker on the ninth floor.

“We haven’t seen you in a long time! We love you,” the Watch What Happens Live host said, before turning to E!’s cameras and referencing the famous Sex and the City bus ad.

“She’s back! She looks exactly like she did on the bus!”

Carrie Bradshaw is back, with the first two episodes of And Just Like That… now available on HBO Max, but don’t expect any updates from the actress who portrays her.

“You will see,” Parker told E! News, “my best and most accurate answer.”

“Those who keep an eye on things will see.”

Parker continued, “It’s very difficult to make it anecdotal on a carpet where she is and where we’ll find her because it’s a life that’s happened, right?”

“A decade has essentially passed.”

Carrie, on the other hand, is still Carrie.

“She’s like everyone else,” Parker continued, “complicated, foolish, excited, smart, immature, and, you know, in relationships with people.”

“That’s where we’ll find her,” says the narrator.

Mr. Carrie’s longtime love, Chris Noth, plays Carrie.

Big, on the other hand, was a little more forthright.

Big is still married to Carrie, he told E! News, and “they’re settling in as a married couple.”

Charlotte and Henry are still together and trying to parent their now-older daughters, according to Carrie’s BFFs, Charlotte and Henry, according to Kristin Davis.

“As parenting is,” Davis continued, “that will be a lot to handle.”

Miranda is played by Cynthia Nixon.

She said at the premiere, “It was so exciting to come back to these characters and real-life people.”

“However, it was most exciting to return when I saw how ambitious the scripts and ideas for these characters and this world were.”

And Then There Were None introduces a flurry of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

See Andy Cohen Crash Sarah Jessica Parker’s E! Interview at the And Just Like That Premiere