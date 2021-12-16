At the premiere of No Way Home, Zendaya channels Spider-Man in a glamorous way.

At the premiere of No Way Home, Zendaya dresses up as Spider-Man.

Zendaya looked stunning on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as she always does.

Continue reading to see her dazzling themed look, which includes a mask.

There’s a new woman in town, and her name is Zendaya.

The 25-year-old actress is one of the few celebrities who understands the importance of the red carpet assignment.

On Monday, Dec. 1, she added another unforgettable look to her wardrobe.

When she was 13, she walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which co-starred Tom Holland, her on-screen and off-screen leading man.

Unlike Tom, who usually wears a mask and hangs from spider webs, Zendaya was the one who took the lead on the red carpet.

The Euphoria actress dazzled in a custom Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit and all-over spider web embroidery, which she paired with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

She went even further with the theme by donning a matching mask that covered the top half of her face.

The fashionista, however, could not be mistaken for anyone else.

Even so, she wasn’t the only one who dressed up for the premiere of the film.

Continue scrolling for more celebrity sightings from the premiere!

In December, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters.

the seventeenth

More like Spider-Woman than MJ!

Look, it’s the one and only Spider-Man.

For his big night, the actor wore a Prada custom suit.

In a gold column gown, the Oscar winner shone on the red carpet.

In a Courrèges jumpsuit, the actress exuded elegance.

At the premiere, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed his support for his Marvel co-stars.

In a silver metallic suit, the actor shone like a star.

At her father Jamie Foxx’s movie premiere, the actress was a proud daughter.

On the red carpet, the husband and wife made an ideal couple.

On the red carpet, the performer was ready with Spider-Man’s trademark pose.

To honor Spider-Man, the actress wore red eyeshadow.

Red was the color of the night for the wrestling pro!

At the premiere, the singer struck a pose in a maroon mini.

The ex-Dancing With the Stars contestant…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Zendaya Glamorously Channels Spider-Man at No Way Home Premiere