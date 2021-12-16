At the rail station, the first store of its kind combines WHSmith and a pharmacy.

If you have a problem, you can go to Euston Station.

Well Pharmacy has announced the opening of a new store at London’s Euston railway station in collaboration with WHSmith.

This store offers a variety of news, books, and convenience items, as well as electrical accessories, health and beauty items, and a pharmacy.

Customers passing through London Euston, one of the busiest railway stations in the UK, can get pharmacy products, cosmetics, and a health and beauty offer at this one-stop shop.

As they travel through the station, customers will have access to a qualified in-store pharmacist who will provide them with personalized support and advice.

For those on the go, a variety of over-the-counter medicines will be available, including pharmacy-only medicines and Well’s own branded products.

This is the first combined pharmacy format store in the rail network for WHSmith.

“We’re really pleased to be able to support the health of people traveling through one of Europe’s busiest train stations,” said Louis Purchase, Well’s Operations Director.

Our collaboration with WHSmith will ensure that customers on the go have access to essential healthcare.”

“We’re delighted to have opened our first combined WHSmith and pharmacy format in rail at London Euston station,” said Andrew Harrison, Managing Director of WHSmith Travel.

Our passion is making our customers’ journeys easier, and this new store offers the best in convenience retail with a one-stop shop solution for passengers on their way through the station.

Customers have been very complimentary of the new store environment, product selection, and services provided, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers in the coming months.”