At the red carpet premiere of the SATC reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s son James Wilkie, 19, appears to be a completely different person.

At the SATC reboot red carpet premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker’s son James Wilkie, 19, looks unrecognizable and all grown up.

In a rare family outing, SARAH Jessica Parker brought her son James Wilkie to the premiere of the Sex And The City reboot.

The 56-year-old actress’s 19-year-old son, Matthew Broderick, was all grown up as he walked the And Just Like That… red carpet with his mother and father.

As he posed in a smart black tuxedo, James was a carbon copy of his famous mother.

Sarah looked stunning in a tulle Oscar de la Renta gown, while Matthew matched his son by wearing a black suit.

Sarah and Matthew, who married in 1997, are also the parents of 12-year-old twin girls Marion and Tabitha.

James’ last red carpet appearance was in 2017, when he was 14 years old and attended the Broadway premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with his parents and sisters.

The adolescent has since completed high school and enrolled in college.

Sarah posted a photo of James in his freshman year of college attire back in September.

She paid him a sweet tribute a month later on his 19th birthday.

On December 9, HBO Max will premiere the SATC reboot And Just Like That…, starring Sarah as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

While the original series focused on women in their 30s who were exploring love and relationships, And Just Like That…will explore how friendships and relationships change as they enter their 50s.

Mr. Big will be played by Chris Noth, and Aidan Shaw will be played by John Corbett.

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Miranda and Charlotte’s love interests on the show, are two more returning characters.

The late Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blach on the show, also returned to filming, though it’s unclear what will happen to his character after his death.

Samantha Jones, as played by Kim Cattrall, will not be returning to the show.

Kim and Sarah Jessica have had a public feud for years, dating back to disagreements on set while filming SATC.

Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramrez, Sarita Choudhury…

