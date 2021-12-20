At the Royal Variety Performance, Prince William and Duchess Kate are all smiles.

Prince William and Duchess Kate were dressed to the nines for a charity show in London, and received a standing ovation.

The annual Royal Variety Performance, which aired on ITV in the United Kingdom on Sunday, December 19, featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt, Anne-Marie, Years and Years, and others.

William and Kate, both 39, stood up and applauded the musical guests throughout the event.

The Duke of Cambridge looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo and bow tie during the couple’s big night out.

His better half wore a Jenny Packham gown with loose curls and her hair in a sparkling emerald green gown.

The annual presentation has been held in support of the Royal Variety Charity since 1912, raising funds for entertainers across the UK who require assistance due to old age, poor health, or difficult times.

The organization, which also runs a local care facility for those in need of assistance, is patronized by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple joined the “Together at Christmas” community carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey earlier this month, holding hands as they entered the chapel.

The twosome is hoping to put family drama behind them as they prepare for the 2022 season.

“[William and Kate] are looking forward to starting over in the New Year,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively before the holidays.

“We’ll see a shift in responsibility as they take on more charity work, attend more events, and make appearances,” says the source.

The Cambridges were expected to spend the holiday with the queen, 95, at her Sandringham estate, but recent COVID-19 outbreaks may change their plans.

The insider told Us that their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, were “absolutely delighted” at the prospect of “seeing their great grandmother in person again.”

While William and Kate plan to spend Christmas with their families, it’s unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will accompany them.

Since stepping down from their senior royal roles last year, the couple, who married in May 2018, have been residing in California.

