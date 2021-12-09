At the start of his musical career, Sam Hunt and his band shared a room.

At the start of his music career, Sam Hunt and his band shared a room.

In the country music community, Sam Hunt is one of the most well-known artists.

Hunt collaborated with other well-known singers such as Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally when writing several songs.

As a result of his abilities, he has amassed a sizable following over the years.

When Hunt performs music, he is not alone, of course.

He has several bandmates on stage with him, all of whom are close friends.

Hunt lived with some of his crew as a roommate in the beginning of his career.

Hunt attempted but failed to break into sports as a career after graduating from college.

He didn’t let the setback deter him, and he continued on his journey to Nashville.

Hunt found work as a songwriter for other musicians after moving.

He collaborated on the song “Come Over” with Kenny Chesney, but later wrote songs for himself.

Hunt wasn’t the only one who composed music for his own enjoyment.

He and his bandmates have been together since the singer’s early days.

When he wasn’t traveling, he’d stay with them, according to E!

Hunt’s bandmates were also his best friends and roommates.

Hunt not only creates country music, but he also incorporates R&B and hip-hop elements.

Montevallo was his debut album, released in 2014.

The album was inspired by Hunt’s now-wife.

The song “Body Like a Back Road,” which was released in 2017, is one of the musician’s biggest hits.

Hunt is a frequent user of social media platforms such as Instagram.

He frequently uploads videos, some of which feature members of his band.

He and his crew still appear to be a cohesive unit.

Hunt no longer lives with his bandmates.

Instead, for the past few years, he has been living with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

Hunt and Fowler dated for a while before Hunt’s big move to Nashville.

Hunt loved her even after they broke up.

Hunt and Fowler reconciled after a while.

It took him a couple of trips to persuade her to return to Georgia after she had relocated to Hawaii.

They got engaged in 2016 and married in 2017 in Cedartown, Georgia.

Hunt and his wife do not have any children at this time.

He dreams of having a child someday.

Hunt, in the meantime, has been following the…

