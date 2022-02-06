At the Studio Tour’s Opening, Game of Thrones Stars Have a Mini-Reunion

Several cast members reunited to celebrate the unveiling of the new Game of Thrones studio tour in Northern Ireland.

Winter has arrived once more!

Several Game of Thrones stars reunited for the opening of Warner Bros.’ highly-anticipated GOT Studio Tour, which is located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of the show’s original filming locations.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) all attended the tour’s February date.

4 unveiling that promises to bring the HBO fantasy series’ Seven Kingdoms to life.

Narin wrote on Instagram on February 5: “I had an amazing time yesterday at the official opening of the @gotstudiotour in Northern Ireland!”

“It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces, including so many of you incredible Game of Thrones fans, and to reminisce about filming!”

“If you’re a fan of all things Westeros, it’s well worth a visit,” he added.

Four other Game of Thrones stars—Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Natalia Tena (Osha), and Ian McElhinney (Barristan Selmy)—visited the location a few days before the event to promote it.

The tour is described by Warner Bros. as an “immersive experience” that will “bring Westeros to life and will evoke the show’s epic scale — from King’s Landing to Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall, and the lands beyond.” It will also feature some of the GOT’s iconic props, weaponry, and visual effects, as well as the chance for fans to “learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen.”

The studio tour opens just in time for the premiere of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel series starring Matt Smith that will air on HBO and HBO Max later this year.

Since the original series ended after eight seasons in 2019, many of the cast members have remained close and have met up for mini-reunions on occasion.

At the 2020 SAG Awards, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, and Gwendoline Christie reunited.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, his longtime friend and onscreen love interest, recently reunited for…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Game of Thrones Stars Have a Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening