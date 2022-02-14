At these Fashion Week appearances, Blake Lively perfectly channels Serena van der Woodsen.

Blake Lively has always been one to embrace the most chic styles, despite being a little more camera shy than her onscreen character.

In honor of NYFW 2022, take a look at some of her previous Fashion Week moments.

Blake Lively’s swoon-worthy Fashion Week looks have been given the seal of approval by Gossip Girl.

It’s no surprise that Serena van der Woodsen rubbed off on the 34-year-old actress after six seasons on the small screen.

Blake has made several eye-catching style statements while sitting front row at some of the most talked-about fashion shows over the years.

Her first big break came in September 2008, when she attended the Michael Kors show, one year after the original Gossip Girl premiered on The CW.

Fans, on the other hand, have been clamoring for more recent appearances from the mother of three, who hasn’t attended a major concert since before the coronavirus outbreak.

Her most recent sighting occurred in February 2020 at the Michael Kors FallWinter 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Now, with the start of New York Fashion Week on February 1st,

Let’s hope Blake makes another eye-catching appearance to support her favorite red carpet designers.

Meanwhile, check out some of her cutest looks from previous Fashion Weeks.

In September, the Gossip Girl alum struck a pose at the Michael Kors show.

The year was 2008.

In New York City, Lively attends the Miss Sixty show.

In September, Lively sits in the front row of DVF.

in the year 2009

At Fashion’s Night Out in New York, models pose for photographers.

In July 2010, at Chanel’s show, Lively dazzled in a number of looks.

During Paris Fashion Week, the actress attends a dinner in her honor.

At the Gucci show in Milan, Lively steals the show.

At the show, Lively is seated alongside Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne, and Michael Douglas.

Gabriela Cadena’s show in NYC is attended by Lively.

At the Michael Kors show, the stunning actress poses for photographers.

Lively returns to the Michael Kors show a year later.

At the designer’s show in February, Lively wears a long, red trench coat.

the year

The A-lister attends the fashion house’s show in a stunning Christian Dior gown.

For the Ralph Lauren show, Lively wears a pantsuit.

At Michael Kors’ FW20 Runway Show in New York, the stylish star gushed about her designer pal…

