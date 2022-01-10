At This ‘Full House’ Co-Star’s Wedding, Bob Saget ‘Couldn’t Wait to Get to That Microphone’

Fans of Full House are mourning the death of comedian Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly in January.

Saget developed a close bond with his Full House co-stars while playing single dad Danny Tanner on the family sitcom for eight seasons.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were among the cast members, and the ensemble remained close after the series ended in 1995.

Coulier recalled Saget’s excitement as he approached the altar in 2014.

Melissa Bring, Coulier’s longtime love, married him in July 2014.

Coulier wore grey khakis, a white button-down shirt, and sneakers instead of the traditional black tux.

The ceremony was kept short and sweet to allow the newlyweds to focus on their guests.

According to People, Coulier said in 2014, “It was probably six minutes.”

“Everyone said, ‘That was the best wedding ceremony ever!'” “We wanted to keep it short so we could spend more time with our family and friends,” says the couple.

Before their wedding, the two ignored superstitions and shared a drink.

“I saw her beforehand and asked her, ‘Am I allowed to be seeing you right now?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, let’s have a beer!'” Coulier said, praising his bride for all of the wedding details.

“She had handmade gift bags that she put in everyone’s room, she did all the activity pamphlets, and our house was set up like a command post for several months,” says the author.

With approximately 100 guests, the event took place at the O’Hair Ranch Lodge in Paradise Valley, Montana.

Coulier was overjoyed to see his Full House co-stars at his wedding.

The actor revealed, “After the ceremony, Bob [Saget] and John [Stamos] pulled me aside.”

“Like three brothers, we laughed, hugged, and kissed each other, and genuine tears of joy welled up in our eyes.”

Saget couldn’t contain his joy for his friend and the momentous occasion, and he made several trips to the podium to deliver a speech.

Coulier remarked, “Saget was like a bull behind the rodeo gates.”

“It was like a scene out of Bridesmaids,” Bring continued, “he couldn’t wait to get to that microphone – he actually went up three times.”

