At Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited with daughter North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite at Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North

A special occasion for the family.

Following Virgil Abloh’s death, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited at his final Louis Vuitton runway show to pay tribute to the designer.

During the event on November 30, West, 44, and Kardashian, 41, were joined by their 8-year-old daughter, North.

Richie Akiva, a businessman, posted a photo of his family on Instagram.

The rapper previously paid tribute to his late friend of nearly two decades by dedicating his Sunday Service to Abloh just hours after learning of his death.

For the live stream on Sunday, November 28, West wrote on his website, “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

“God doesn’t make mistakes,” the reality star wrote in a touching tribute to the fashion icon.

I understand, but I can’t help but wonder why.

It’s difficult to understand why Virgil was brought in so soon.

I’m baffled as to why so many pure souls were abducted so young.”

The founder of Skims reflected on coming to terms with her friend’s death.

“Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind, and calm,” she added on Monday, November 29 via Instagram.

“You found a way to fit everyone in.”

We also discussed your superpower of calmness quite a bit.

You’ve always given so much of yourself to the world because you want it to be better than it is.

“I’m having trouble processing this one.”

Kardashian and West reunited at the Miami show for the first time since the California native confirmed her relationship with Pete Davidson.

After working on several skits together during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October, the comedian, 28, and the beauty mogul sparked romance speculation.

After filing for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian was seen eating dinner in Davidson’s hometown of New York a month later.

In the midst of the romance rumors, West made headlines when he claimed that his estranged wife had never sent him divorce papers.

“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV to get that bar off, and I’ve never seen the papers.”

In November, he said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that he and his wife “aren’t even divorced.”

“How do we proceed?”

