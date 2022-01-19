At Your Next Formal Event, Shine, Sparkle, and Stun in These Lulus Dresses from Nordstrom

Lulus Dresses at Nordstrom will dazzle, sparkle, and dazzle at your next formal event.

We now have so many weddings scheduled for this year after numerous postponements.

There are a lot of occasions where we need to dress up or wear cocktail attire.

That’s not even taking into account other occasions such as bar/bat mitzvahs, fancy dates, or dinner parties!

Now is the time to start getting ready.

Allowing a formal event to sneak up on you and leaving you with only a couple of days to find a photo booth-worthy dress is never a good idea.

Fortunately, one of our favorite dress brands, Lulus, currently has a large selection of dresses available at Nordstrom.

We’ll show you five of our favorites below, and none of them cost more than (dollar)100!

Slip Dress in Satin

There’s a reason slip dresses have become so popular recently.

This dress is stunning, especially with the cowl neckline.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to admire your appearance in the mirror before leaving for your event!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Lulus Brazen Babe Cowl Neck Satin Slip Dress for just (dollar)74 with free shipping!

This Floral Party Dress is a must-have for any occasion.

This dress is for you if you want something fun but also sophisticated.

The ruffled skirt and delicately embroidered floral print are an ideal match.

What a fantastic dancing gown!

The Lulus It Was Always You Embroidered Sleeveless Mini Dress is available at Nordstrom for (dollar)78 with free shipping.

This One-Of-A-Kind Evening Gown

If you want to go full-length, this gown with its sheer, fluttery short sleeves, flirty slit, and unique, figure-flattering cutout at the waist is a good choice.

I’m completely smitten!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Lulus Garden Bliss Cutout Evening Gown for (dollar)88 with free shipping!

Cocktail Dress with Sequins

In one piece? Sparkly sequins and lace overlay? Yes, please.

The waist-cinching ladder stitching on the bodice adds to the all-over fabulousness of this piece!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Lulus Chance Encounter Sequin Cocktail Dress for only (dollar)74 with free shipping!

This Romantic Gown is the epitome of romance.

The timeless elegance of this white lace and satin gown is obvious.

Its gleaming white material will transform you into a lovely angel.

Our only recommendation is to avoid wearing it to any weddings —.

