Athletes TJ Oshie, Jaelin Kauf, and Others Reveal Their Diets and Cheat Meals

Many Olympic athletes follow strict diets to stay in shape, but some Team USA stars still indulge in a cheat day meal now and then.

“It’s a little unique, I believe.

TJ Oshie, a hockey player, told Us Weekly exclusively before jetting off to China for the 2022 games, “My diet changes from out of season to [in]season.”

“During the season, you try to maintain as much weight and muscle as possible, and during the off-season, you try to gain as much as possible.”

So, the protein intake is fairly consistent, and I believe the carb intake increases slightly during the season.

So, overall, I’m very healthy, but during the season, I try to eat as much as I can to maintain my weight in preparation for the playoffs.”

When it comes to food, freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf prefers to stick to her tried-and-true favorites.

“I think my go-to meal would be a big brunch with, like, avocado toast with eggs on top [and]maybe sweet potatoes,” Kauf, 25, explained.

“Of course, [my]regular [breakfast]varies depending on where we are and what kind of food we can get,” she says.

Even though eating healthy is a big part of their daily routines, Olympic hopefuls aren’t immune to hunger.

“I skated three, four, five days in a row on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

“I drove by a [local]donut spot and it was a Memphis mafia donut, so I [deserved]a cheat meal yesterday [on my]day off,” said sled hockey athlete Rico Roman to Us.

It’s a chocolate-glazed bar with chocolate chips.

It’s unquestionably a splurge.”

Carbohydrate consumption is critical for biathlete Jake Brown to maintain his energy levels during competition.

Brown, 29, told Us, “For me, it’s definitely pasta.”

“I can’t imagine not having carbs, and for us cross-country skiers, being loaded up for those high-intensity sessions is critical.”

As a result, I — particularly when

