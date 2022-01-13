Atlas Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Shay Mitchell: Photos

Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, announced the birth of their daughter Atlas in October 2019 — and the actress has been sharing adorable photos of her baby ever since.

The baby of the Pretty Little Liars alum made her Instagram debut with a sweet photo of them holding hands and the caption “Never letting go.”

The following month, the Dollface star gushed about her relationship with the little one.

“I thought I’d seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people, and felt love in my 32 years of life… then came you,” the Bliss author wrote at the time on Instagram.

“Before you came along, I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this.”

You might wonder if that’s just what people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the moment we met.”

“I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours,” the Béis Travel founder continued.

I’ll never get tired of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your father, and focus intently, almost as if to say, ‘I know you.’ Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan.”

On the same day, the Canadian native revealed her daughter’s name and explained the sweet meaning behind it.

Mitchell told Vogue, “A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had a year and a half ago.”

“Then she said Atlas, and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It’s just the perfect name; we knew it was going to be Atlas from the moment we heard it.”

‘Do you have a name?’ people would ask, but we kept it hidden.

I apologize to everyone I deceived!”

Continue scrolling to see the sweetest moments between the mother and daughter.

Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, have announced the arrival of their daughter Atlas in October 2019 — and the actress has.

