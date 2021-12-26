Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Every Other Series That Viewers Loved in 2021

Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Every Other Series Viewers Loved in 2021

Whether it’s new releases or returning series, 2021 was a fantastic year for anime fans.

Both the fall and spring seasons brought exciting new shows to watch, with little time for viewers to catch their breath before moving on to the next story.

What were the best anime series of the year 2021?

Since its debut in 2013, Attack on Titan has established itself as one of the best shonen anime series on the market, with the first half of its final season ranking among the best of 2021.

Season 4 of Attack on Titan flipped the script on the show’s plot, forcing Eren Jeager to imitate his foes in order to defeat them.

The film begins with a battle between the Survey Corps and Marley, in which the lines between good and evil become incredibly hazy.

Season 4A of Attack on Titan sets the stage for an epic conclusion in 2022, which is why it is one of the best anime series of 2021.

Its battle sequences and political plotlines piqued the interest of viewers.

We won’t have to wait long to jump back in, thankfully.

Jolyne Cujoh, a voice actress, discusses her favorite aspects of ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.’

It’s no secret that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime series, and the latest installment builds on that legacy.

Stone Ocean premiered on Netflix in early December, and fans immediately hailed it as one of the best animes of 2021, as well as one of JoJo’s best chapters.

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, like those of Attack on Titan, are looking forward to the anime’s next installment.

There’s no word on when Part 2 will be released, but Jolyne Cujoh’s first act made an impression — one that begs for a sequel.

Komi Can’t Communicate hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention as Attack on Titan and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Even if it doesn’t fall into the actionadventure genre, the new anime is unique, emotional, and deserving of being considered one of the best releases of 2021.

Komi Can’t Communicate is a charming and refreshing take on topics like social anxiety and mental health.

Its approach to Komi’s problems piqued enough interest that it was renewed for a second season.

This show is clearly relatable to a wide range of viewers, and it stands out among the…

