Attention Potterheads, the Weasley Family Just Virtually Reunited

12 SHARES Share Tweet

The Weasley Family may be fictional, but the relationships the actors forged are very much real.

This was proven when Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps virtually reunited on Thursday afternoon for the twins’ podcast Double Trouble. In the lengthy episode, the three stars, who comprised a small part of Harry Potter’s adopted family, discussed everything under the sun, including their work, poems and, of course, the franchise that brought them together.

Though it’s been nearly 20 years since the cast met on the set of Harry Potter, Bonnie and the boys recalled meeting their “film family” when they shot the King’s Cross station scene in the first movie.

For Bonnie’s part, she shared the gratitude she has for Julie Walters, who played her mom Molly Weasley, and how she took her under her wing that first day. “I remember her being very much like, ‘Here, I’ve got you,” she recalled. “And I remember feeling so much safer knowing that I had her showing me the way—not knowing at that age what an amazing actress and career she had.”

They also remarked on the “balance” that the filmmakers were able to find for the cast, as they were all so young. Bonnie said the set “could’ve been chaos,” but that the producers and director did a good job of making sure they were focused on the job, while also ensuring it was a “fun” environment.

This prompted Oliver to discuss their previous schooling. He joked, “We had to get three hours minimum in a day of schooling, which, basically many kids now understand that rule now.”

While the rest of the Weasley family was unable to join for the virtual meeting, they had good reason! Ron Weasley, a.k.a. Rupert Grint recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep shared with E! News on Thursday. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

To hear what else Ginny, Fred and George had to say about their time on the Harry Potter set, check out the video here!