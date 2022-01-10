Aubrey Plaza Joins Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’

Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ will feature Aubrey Plaza.

Michael Imperioli has been cast as Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recently graduated son, as previously announced.

As the cast for the second season of creator Mike White’s breakout hit comes together, the former Sopranos star becomes the first official cast member confirmed.

The six-part social satire followed a group of employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, where their lives intersected and clashed in unexpected ways, as previously reported.

Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, and Sydney Sweeney were among the ensemble cast members in the first season.

The second season will leave Hawaii behind, following a new group of vacationers and the staff of another White Lotus property as they temporarily settle in with the locals.

While HBO has confirmed that Imperioli and Plaza will return, there has been no official confirmation that Coolidge, who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of grieving and troubled hotel guest Tanya McQuoid, will return for a third season.

“I’ve heard that,” Coolidge said in September, before implying her return in November when she said, “They haven’t told me what the script is.”

However, I’m hoping for a lot of romance and sex in the next one.

“I didn’t feel like I got enough of that in the first one.”

Sweeney, who played Olivia, the rebellious daughter, and will reprise her role as Cassie in Season 2 of Euphoria, also revealed that she had talks with the show about returning.

Other information, however, was withheld.

Regardless, she appeared to be open to whatever direction the creator chose.

At the time, she said, “I’m just so excited for Mike.”

“Mike’s writing is incredible and a lot of fun.

And whatever he brings to Season 2 will only serve to elevate it even further and make it even more entertaining to watch.”

