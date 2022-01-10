Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, displays her father’s final text message before his death: ‘Love U’

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, shows her father’s final text message before his death: ‘Love U’

One final thought.

Before his death on January 9, Bob Saget texted his eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, a sweet message.

On Sunday, January 9, the 34-year-old shared a screenshot of a text message she received from the late actor via Instagram Story.

“I appreciate it.

“I love you,” read the message.

“Time for a show!”

When he was discovered dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room, he was in the middle of a comedy tour that was set to run until May.

Hours earlier, the author of Dirty Daddy shared an onstage selfie with his Twitter followers, giving them an update on his tour.

The Pennsylvania native tweeted Sunday morning, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

“It was a well-received performance.

Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I worked for two hours tonight.

This s–t has re-addicted me.

For my 2022 dates, go to http:BobSaget.com.”

The Fuller House alum and his ex-wife Sherri Kramer have a daughter Aubrey, as well as Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

Saget went on to marry Kelly Rizzo, a 42-year-old blogger, in October 2018 in California.

“We are devastated… that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the stand-up comedian’s family said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday.

He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.

Though we respectfully request privacy at this time, we would like to invite you to join us in remembering Bob’s love and laughter.”

From Full House’s John Stamos to Candace Cameron Bure, the fictional family of the How I Met Your Mother alum was also honored with touching social media tributes.

“I’m shattered.”

I’m devastated.

I’m in a state of complete and total disbelief.

There will never be another friend like him in my life.

“I love you so much Bobby,” the 58-year-old actor, who played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on Grandfathered, tweeted.

“I don’t know what to say,” wrote the 45-year-old Hallmark actress who played DJ Tanner.

I’m speechless.

Bob was one of the most wonderful human [sic]beings I’ve ever met.

I adored him.”

Michelle Tanner was the person in question.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Shows Last Text From Her Dad Before His Death: ‘Love U’