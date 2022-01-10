Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, shares a text message from her father following his tragic death.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, shares a text message from her father after his tragic death.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s eldest daughter, talks about her father.

Aubrey took to her Instagram Stories hours after the news of the Full House star and comedian’s death broke, with a simple but touching message.

The daughter of the Full House star posted a screenshot of a text she received from her late father.

“Thank you,” the message concludes.

I admire you.

“Time for the show!”

Just hours before his death, Bob performed a stand-up set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

He took a selfie from the stage after the show and captioned it, “OK, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

Really nice people in the audience.

There is a lot of hope.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

Audiences that were extremely appreciative and enjoyable…

I suppose I’m discovering my new voice and relishing every moment of it.”

Bob (@bobsaget) shared a post.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Bob died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

He was 65 years old.

At this time, no cause of death has been announced.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the late actor’s family said in a statement to ET. “He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Kelly Rizzo, Bob’s wife, and his three daughters from a previous marriage, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, survive him.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Bob (@bobsaget) retweeted this.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Bob (@bobsaget) shared a post.

Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Shares a Text From Her Dad Following His Tragic Death