Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, shares her late father’s heartbreaking final text before his untimely death at the age of 65.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget’s daughter, reads her late father’s heartbreaking final text message before his death at the age of 65.

Aubrey Saget, BOB Saget’s daughter, has shared the heartbreaking last text he sent her before his untimely death.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old Full House star was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

In the wake of her father’s tragic death, Aubrey, 34, paid tribute to him in an Instagram Stories post.

She posted a screenshot of a text she received from “Dad” as he prepared for a gig.

“Thank you,” it simply stated.

I admire you.

“It’s showtime!”

Bob died in the middle of a comedy tour that was supposed to last until May.

With his ex-wife Sherri Kramer, he had Aubrey, as well as daughters Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

He divorced Sherri in 1997 and married Kelly Rizzo, a 42-year-old blogger, in California in October 2018.

After Bob was discovered in his room by hotel security at around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department arrived at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

“No signs of foul play or drug use” were discovered, police said.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Bob’s family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Recently, the actor and comedian went on a nationwide tour, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show Saturday night and stayed until early Sunday morning.

“I had a great time at tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

The audience was enthusiastic.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for opening,” Bob tweeted at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight,” he concluded.

I’m happily addicted to this s*** once more.”

On the hit television show Full House, Bob played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He was cast opposite John and Dave Coulier in the role.

Shortly after the tragic news broke, his Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as John Stamos, paid tribute to him.

Mary-Kate and Ashley told Page Six that Bob was a “most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know he will remain by our side, gracefully guiding us…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.