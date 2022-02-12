Audie Rick’s “What Does F*** Mean?” line from “1883” has a hilarious backstory.

From Sam Elliot to Tim McGraw, the cast of 1883 is diverse and talented.

Audie Rick, a 5-year-old who plays John Dutton Sr. in the Yellowstone prequel, is the youngest cast member.

In episode 6, Thomas hires a sassy cook to assist him on the journey.

Cookie inadvertently teaches John the F word, and there’s a cute story about Rick uttering the famous line.

It’s clear that the immigrants in 1883 are struggling to make a living.

Doan’s Crossing is the group’s destination in episode 6.

Thomas goes on the hunt for a cook and comes across a man only known as “Cookie,” who has a big mouth.

After one of the immigrants starts serving himself food in episode 7, Cookie starts yelling profanities.

“What does ‘f*** mean, mama?” John asks Margaret after Cookie’s outburst, setting off a hilarious scene in which Margaret slaps Cookie and threatens to stab him with a fork if he uses that word in front of John again.

Of course, the cast and crew of 1883 avoided using profanity around Audie Rick in general, but the actor’s line in episode 7 was an exception.

Rick’s mother posted a story about filming that scene on Rick’s official Instagram page, which he manages.

“So Audie had been anticipating this line all day!” she wrote.

“When I was five years old, we had a big discussion about words written for John, and we agreed that Audie was not allowed to even mutter.”

He only practiced saying it once (Mom wouldn’t let him say it more than once for practice).”

Like his father, he is like his son.

“Finally, it’s time for his lines–cameras are set up, rehearsals are finished, and he’s ready,” she continued.

“Before they yell action, something made Faith say, ‘oh s***,’ and she immediately says, ‘oops, sorry, I meant oh shoot!’ Someone was joking around and goes, ‘Mama, what does s*** mean?’ It’s super funny because Audie is standing right there and the entire cast is so great about keeping it G rated around him.”

“Audie looks up and says, ‘Mama, what does s*** mean?… F***….’ A few minutes later they reset, yell action, and Audie looks up and says, ‘Mama, what does s*** mean?… F***….’

