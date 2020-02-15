Audience left in hysterics after Hustler’s skit goes wrong at the Independent Spirit Awards

Viewers tuning in to watch the Independent Spirit Awards were left confused after comedy actor Jon Glaser’s joke – referencing his sandwich-scoffing character in the 2019 film Hustlers – went badly awry.

The skit at the Santa Monica awards ceremony saw Glaser appear briefly on stage as J.Lo’s boss Mark – complete with trademark sandwich in hand – to bring out the award for Best Supporting Actress.

However, the joke fell apart after viewers assumed he was just a stage-hand who’d been caught on camera accidentally while handing the the award to Idina Menzel and Alfre Woodward, who were presenting the statuette.

Many missed the reference and took to social media to air their confusion. A clip of the moment quickly went viral after it was shared by Twitter user Bunklore, who wrote: ‘The guy delivering statues at the Independent Spirit Awards didn’t bother to put down his sandwich before coming onstage.’

Earlier in the ceremony, actress Aubrey Plaza announced that she was going to bring out Jon as the show’s ambassador, which ensured the audience in the theater understood the joke.

Introducing Jon to the stage, she called him ‘J.Lo’s a**hole sandwich-eating boss.’

In last year’s film Hustler, Glaser’s character Mark is seen tucking into a sandwich while reluctantly telling J.Lo’s character that she can’t have time off work to pick her daughter up at school.

J-Lo, who was also at the awards yesterday, played veteran stripper Ramona Vega in the drama which was released in September 2019.

Later in the award’s show, Jon reappeared on stage while holding a sandwich, before mumbling into the microphone and handing out the Best Supporting Actress statue to Idina and Alfre.

However, if you hadn’t watched the whole show – and didn’t know Glaser’s character – it looked to all extents and purposes like a hungry stage-hand had infiltrated the stage.

Scores of people at home were left confused by the skit, which didn’t appear to land with those tuning in to watch. After a clip of the moment was shared by

Bunklore, many social media users were left confused as to whether the moment was part of a skit or not.

One wrote: ‘That would have been priceless had he left his sandwich instead of the award.’

Another added: ‘Must be a damn fine sandwich.’

‘I love and appreciate his energy,’ one commented.

One commented: ‘That is what I can an Independent Spirit.’

Another wrote: ‘Shows what’s important.’

Twitter user @JorCru was among those who clarified what the joke actually was, writing: ‘It was Jon Glaser playing his GAP manager character from Hustlers. The sandwich was part of the gag.’

@MikeLaPenta added: ‘You must not have watched the whole show or seen HUSTLERS.’