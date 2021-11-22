Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Family Album: Photos from Little People, Big World

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Family Album from Little People, Big World: Photos

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have been busy raising their family since leaving Little People, Big World in 2018.

The former TLC stars married in September 2014 in Oregon, and announced in February 2017 that they were expecting their first child.

Audrey said of her pregnancy at the time, “I was so surprised.”

“It didn’t hit me until our first doctor’s appointment, when I heard the heartbeat.”

“My father, [Matt Roloff], wept, and my mother, [Amy Roloff], screamed,” her husband added.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process, and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontrollable joy,” the new parents told Us after Ember was born seven months later.

We are so grateful for this precious life we have been given, and we can’t wait to see what she grows into.

She’s stunning.

We are overjoyed and grateful that God has entrusted us with this precious life.

We are looking forward to the parenthood journey that lies ahead of us.

Ember, welcome to our family; may you be a bright, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

Audrey was expecting baby No. 2 by July of this year.

In January of the following year, her and Jeremy’s son, Bode, was born.

In a statement to Us in 2020, they said, “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother, and we’re thrilled to be a family of four!”

“We’re grateful for a healthy baby and for everyone’s support during this difficult time!”

The former reality stars spoke exclusively to Us after the baby’s arrival about their future family plans, saying they’ve “always” wanted a big brood.

Audrey stated in January 2021, “I do feel like my body [is]totally recovered now.”

“I’ve been out for a year.”

Bode — he’s only a year old.

As a result, we’d like to start having more children in the not-too-distant future.”

Later that year, the couple welcomed their third “tie-breaker” child.

In July 2021, Jeremy posted on Instagram, “Our family is growing!”

“Perhaps I can persuade Audrey to buy a minivan right now?”

Following his rejection of the vehicle option in his comments, the expecting actress wrote in her own post, “We’re about to.

