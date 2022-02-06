Audrey Hepburn didn’t ‘understand why people thought she was beautiful,’ according to her.

Audrey Hepburn didn’t ‘understand why people thought she was beautiful,’ as she put it.

Audrey Hepburn is a Hollywood icon and one of the most well-known actors of all time.

She, too, had insecurities about her appearance and claimed to be baffled by her own appeal.

Which famous icon did Hepburn say she wished she looked more like, and which of her well-known features did she wish she could change?

Though some considered Hepburn’s figure to be enviable, loved ones claimed it had a negative impact on her self-esteem.

She nearly died of starvation as a child in Nazi-occupied Holland when the food supply was cut off.

She told loved ones that she survived the war by eating plants like tulip bulbs and drinking a lot of water, according to People.

She grew to a height of 5’6′′ and a weight of less than 90 pounds, but she was plagued by medical problems that she would have to live with for the rest of her life.

While some fans seem to admire Hepburn’s slim figure, it was one of her personal flaws.

She didn’t seem to gain weight easily throughout her life, presumably due to childhood starvation.

Her family said she enjoyed eating and staying active, but she had always been around 110 pounds and stood 5’7′′ tall.

Audrey Hepburn, according to the documentary, wished to be “curvier” like Marilyn Monroe, an icon some argue is the polar opposite of what Hepburn came to represent.

Monroe turned down Hepburn’s part in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but they had more in common than most people realize.

Hepburn admitted to being “always self-conscious” in the Audrey documentary, saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

This is something I’m not able to see.

When I wake up in the morning, I see the problems.”

Her dark hair and size ten and a half feet were some of the issues for the My Fair Lady star.

She stated that she would have preferred blonde hair, similar to Monroe’s.

Luca Dotti, her son, said in 2013 to Vanity Fair that his mother saw herself as “a good mixture of defects.”

He revealed, “She thought she had a big nose and big feet, and she was too skinny and didn’t have enough breast.”

“I don’t understand why people think I’m beautiful,” she’d say to herself in the mirror.

Despite not being able to see her now-iconic beauty, Hepburn claimed that one thing helped her improve her self-esteem.

While Audrey Hepburn may have…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.