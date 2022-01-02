Audrey Hepburn’s Wartime Support for the Dutch Resistance

For the time she was physically on the Hollywood scene, fashion legend Audrey Hepburn was a powerhouse of a star.

With the stylish film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she became a part of history as an actor.

Hubert de Givenchy used her as a muse for his first collection.

She appears to be an indestructible celebrity style icon at this point.

Her life, however, was not always so refined.

She did, in fact, suffer from malnutrition and mortal fear as a young girl growing up in Holland during World War II, and she kept a secret about her mother from that time that enraged and terrified those who knew her.

What did Hepburn do to help the resistance against Nazi occupation, and what was her mother up to at the same time?

Hepburn, who was born in 1929, was still a teenager when German forces invaded Holland in 1940.

Dutch Girl, a biography, recounts some of her experiences during the 5-year occupation.

To learn how the icon barely survived, the author combed through police files, combed through archives, and interviewed people who knew Hepburn.

(According to the people.)

Despite her youth, she risked her life by joining the Dutch Resistance and delivering newspapers between resistance groups.

She also carried messages in her shoes, which she sometimes delivered to British and American pilots who had crashed in Holland.

Her family risked everything by hiding a British paratrooper in their home for a time.

Due to dwindling food supplies, she was severely malnourished during this time.

That period of starvation, according to her family, contributed to a lifelong slender frame that set trends and sparked rumors.

Despite the fact that Hepburn’s story is one of bravery, she did not seem to share all of the details with the public once she became a celebrity.

She allegedly feared a backlash as a result of her mother’s activities at the same time.

According to Dutch Girl, Hepburn’s mother, Dutch Baroness Ella van Heemstra, seemed to believe Adolf Hitler’s promises of nationalism.

As a result, she was a strong supporter of him, writing glowingly about him in a British Fascist publication.

According to some witnesses, she kept a framed photograph of herself with him.

Hepburn’s father, Joseph, was a Nazi sympathizer as well, but he divorced Van Heemstra and left the family around 1935.

Some observers speculate that Van Heemstra may have believed that maintaining cordial relations with Nazi officers would be…

