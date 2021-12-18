Audrey Kriss, Mariah Brown’s fiancée on ‘Sister Wives,’ Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Don’t Want to Hide Myself From the World Anymore’

Audrey Kriss, Mariah Brown’s fiancée, comes out as transgender: ‘I Don’t Want to Hide Myself From the World Anymore.’

Sister Wives is a TLC reality show that has introduced fans of pop culture to a number of interesting people.

While some Sister Wives stars, such as family patriarch Kody Brown, have sparked controversy over the years, others have become role models for fans all over the world.

Mariah Brown, Kody and Meri Brown’s daughter, is one of these figures.

Mariah Brown has been candid with fans about her coming-out process, and Brown’s fiancée Audrey Kriss recently made headlines for revealing her gender identity.

When Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010, Mariah Brown was first introduced to fans as a young, adorable girl.

Brown grew up in front of the camera over the years, often struggling with the constraints of her family’s polygamous lifestyle.

Despite this, she has embraced her reality television role and has shared a lot with fans over the years.

Brown came out to her family in 2017, and fans were there to witness it.

Even though some of Kody Brown’s comments about gay and transgender people have been slammed by fans, Brown’s family has embraced her big news and has been supportive of her journey.

Audrey Kriss, Brown’s girlfriend, was introduced to the audience not long after.

Brown and Kriss began dating while both were students at Westminster College, around the time Brown came out to her family.

Brown and Kriss got engaged in January 2019, and they documented the happy occasion on their social media pages.

Sister Wives has since aired episodes about their journey as an engaged couple.

Kriss and Brown have not announced their marriage as of December 2021, but they are presumably still engaged.

After daughter Mariah Brown's partner Audrey Kriss bravely comes out as transgender, Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares an encouraging message.

Mariah Brown is now a graduate student at Loyola University, where she is accompanied by her supportive partner Audrey Kriss.

Kriss, on the other hand, has recently made headlines for their own exciting news, revealing that they are transgender in early December 2021.

Kriss took to Instagram in December to share a photo of herself.

“I..

