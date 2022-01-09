Audrey Roloff of Little People celebrates her son’s second birthday with her sisters-in-law Tori and Isabel despite a family feud.

Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD reunited with her sisters-in-law Tori and Isabel for her son Bode’s second birthday, despite their ongoing family feud.

After their husbands had a “huge argument,” Audrey and her sister-in-law Tori have stopped talking to each other, according to sources exclusively revealed to The Sun.

Audrey, 30, had placed large red balloons in Bode’s crib when he awoke.

Bode, still wearing his vehicle-printed pajamas, opened his gifts in the morning, which included many cars and trucks.

“I want to go on!” Bode said as he pointed to the tractor-shaped balloon.

While Audrey cooked in the kitchen, Bode ate homemade whipped icing with his fingers.

After that, the Little People star gathered the entire family for a family tractor ride to celebrate Bode’s second birthday.

As Jeremy, Audrey’s husband, drove, he let Bode sit on his lap.

Despite their feud, the family appeared to put their differences aside for Bode’s birthday celebration.

The two couples’ relationship has reportedly deteriorated since then.

“Tori and Audrey had always gotten along, but [their husbands]Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day, and everything changed,” the insider continued.

“It went on for weeks, and the girls had clearly taken sides; they had all stopped speaking to one another.”

“The disagreement was about a lack of respect,” the source continued.

Zach felt Jeremy didn’t give him enough support, but Jeremy disagreed.

“It blew up, and a lot of mud was thrown, so the two couples kept their distance.”

The two have opposing views on politics and religion, which has reportedly contributed to the feud.

Audrey and Jeremy are devout Christians who have advocated for conservative viewpoints.

Tori and Zach are more liberal than the rest of the group.

Jeremy and Audrey purchased a (dollar)750,000 cabin in Oregon with a sauna, mountain views, and other relaxing features.

Ember, 3, Bode, and Radley, who they welcomed in November, live with the couple in Portland, Oregon.

On Instagram, the former Little People, Big World stars revealed that they have bought a “cabin in the woods” in Bend, Oregon.

According to property records obtained exclusively by The Sun, the couple purchased the house in September 2021 for (dollar)750,000 through a trust and LLC.

The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is 2,961 square feet in size.

