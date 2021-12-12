Audrey Roloff of Little People has been slammed as an “attention seeker” after she complained about a remark she received while with children.

Audrey Roloff of Little People has been slammed as an “attention seeker” after she complained about a comment she received while with children.

Audrey Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, was slammed as an “attention seeker” after she complained about a remark she received while with her children.

In a recent Instagram Story post, the 30-year-old expressed her displeasure.

“Went to FedEx, Trader Joe’s, and to mail our Christmas cards today with all three kids (who were so great the whole time) but the amount of people who said ‘Wow you’ve got your hands full,” Audrey wrote alongside a selfie of herself in the car with her children.

Audrey admitted that she wasn’t sure whether to take the comment as a compliment or a criticism while adding two worried emojis.

She also included a prompt box in her Instagram Story post, encouraging other moms to share what they say “when people say this to you.”

Fans rushed to Reddit shortly after the Little People, Big World alum posted the Story, accusing Audrey of overreacting to the comment.

“It’s not a compliment or a criticism,” one person wrote.

It’s the kind of thing you’d say to make small talk.

I don’t even watch this show, but what a egotistical jerk.”

“You say ‘I do and I love it!’ No one is being mean or hurtful,” another added.

When my mother saw young twins, she would remark, “double trouble.” It was a stupid remark, but she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

Audrey is in desperate need of filler material.

There isn’t much to see.”

“This isn’t mom shaming,” a third person wrote, telling her to “chill.”

“Looking for a problem when there isn’t one,” said a fourth.

“Don’t act like you didn’t enjoy every minute of the attention,” another person added.

Audrey and her 31-year-old husband, Jeremy Roloff, have three children together.

Ember, who is four years old, and Bode, who is one, are the couple’s children.

Audrey gave birth to their third child, Radley, last month.

“It’s a BOY!!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” she captioned a series of intimate family photos.

“Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 a.m., 9.1 lbs 21.5 in., and born en caul, which was wild! I can’t wait to tell you about his birth story soon!”

“We thank God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.

“I had been praying for ‘harmony’ over this birth, and it was truly one of the most harmonious experiences.”

