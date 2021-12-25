Audrey Roloff of Little People is praised by fans as she flaunts her post-baby body two months after welcoming son Radley.

Audrey Roloff of Little People has been praised by fans as she flaunts her post-baby body just two months after giving birth to son Radley.

Audrey Roloff, star of the reality show Little People, Big World, was praised by her fans after she flaunted her post-baby body just two months after welcoming her newborn son Radley.

Audrey, 30, wrote on Instagram that her heart was “fuller.”

Her hands were “full” as she held baby Radley, her three-year-old daughter Ember, and her one-year-old son Bode.

In the family photo, the three kids were dressed in adorable onesies.

Bode wore clothing with images of sweet treats on the front, while Radley wore black and white stripes.

The actress wore a brownish bow on top of her head and a big smile on her face in the photo.

“It’s going to be a little harder for us all to fit in the Christmas tree Polaroid ornament this year,” Audrey wrote in the caption.

Audrey and her 31-year-old husband Jeremy Roloff are the parents of three children.

LPBW fans gushed over the reality star as she flaunted her children and slender figure in the comments section.

“Busy mom,” one LPBW fan joked.

“Beautiful photo of you and your babies,” another LPBW fan commented.

With a heart emoji, a third LPBW fan wrote: “Precious.”

“Such a sweet picture,” a fourth person added.

“Your family is such an inspiration!” exclaimed one commentator.

Audrey revealed her pain and exhaustion in a candid post about her postpartum experience in November.

“Perhaps it’ll be different this time,” she speculated.

“Perhaps I’ll make it through the first week of recovery without using the M-word…

I didn’t tear nearly as much as some others.

This time I didn’t have a hemorrhage.”

“My birth experience was so beautiful, peaceful, and empowering,” the TLC singer went on to say.

“I was so encouraged those first few days after giving birth.”

“This is what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen,” she added as she shared the baby photos.

“A postpartum nightstand overflowing with a very tired, hurting, recovering mama.”

Tears of joy as she swoons over her new baby, as well as tears of pain as she aches in too many places to count.”

Audrey mentioned that most people don’t talk about their postpartum experience openly enough.

She wanted to let other mothers know that they are not alone if their bodies “feel wrecked.”

The TV personality gave birth to her son in a bathtub and documented the experience on social media with photos and a video.

Audrey had also shared a personal video of Radley’s birth in the water in November.

Jeremy was also seen in the video as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.