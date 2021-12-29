Audrey Roloff of Little People poses with her newborn son Radley after receiving backlash for only bathing him twice in a month.

Audrey Roloff of Little People poses with her newborn son Radley after being chastised for bathing him only twice in a month.

Audrey shared photos of Radley’s first snowfall on social media.

Audrey shared a photo on Instagram of herself cradling Radley in her arms.

He was dressed up in a cute fuzzy onesie with polar bear ears on the hood.

Audrey, 30, held Radley up outside in the snowfall as he squinted his eyes, stuck his tongue out, and smiled.

“Radley’s first snow,” Audrey captioned the touching photo.

And he’s in for a lot more snow adventures this week.

“For all of this guy’s tongue problems, that tongue is adorable.”

Radley’s adorable appearance drew a slew of comments in the comment section.

Audrey received backlash earlier this month after revealing that she had only bathed Radley twice since his birth.

“Dude has only had 2 baths in his life so far because mama is holding on to that newborn smell,” Audrey wrote alongside an Instagram Story photo of Audrey holding a naked Radley.

Fans were stunned by the revelation, and many took to Reddit to criticize the mother of three’s parenting choices.

“Woah.

One yelled, “This is insanely disturbing.”

“She posts controversial photos on purpose.”

No one could possibly be as stupid as this.

I believe she thrives on criticism.

“I believe she’s mentally ill,” a second speculated.

“Bath time can be a complicated issue, but I seriously doubt she has this problem,” said a third.

Her children are in desperate need of a bath.”

“Portland’s tap water is some of the best in the country.

It isn’t even hard water.

Audrey is insane,” a fourth said, referring to the family’s hometown.

“…would he not still smell like a newborn when he’s clean?” a final added. “I’m not a mom, but I don’t think that’s an expendable scent that you can wash off?”

Audrey revealed her pain and exhaustion in a candid post about her postpartum experience in November.

“Perhaps things will be different this time,” she wrote.

“Perhaps I’ll make it through the first week of recovery without having to say the dreaded M-word…

I didn’t tear nearly as much as she did.

This time, I didn’t pass out.”

“My birth experience was so beautiful, peaceful, and empowering,” the TLC singer continued.

“I was so encouraged those first few days after the birth.”

“This is what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen,” she added as she shared the baby photos.

“A postpartum nightstand overflowing with a tired, hurting, recovering mama.”

She sheds tears of joy and pain as she swoons over her new baby.

