Audrey Roloff of Little People responds to fans who labeled her a “bad mom” for allowing her children to play near the fireplace.

Audrey Roloff was slammed as a “bad mom” during her pregnancy for having her children near an open fire; now that her baby boy is here, she’s retaliating.

The 30-year-old reality star shared a video of herself cuddling up to baby Radley, who was born earlier this month.

She took careful note of the crackling fire in the background, which was kept at a safe distance.

Audrey then shared another photo of herself and Radley by the fire, this time with the baby smiling just a little.

The backlash began in October, late in the pregnancy of the Little People, Big World star.

Ember and Bodhi, her older children, were pictured playing Candyland in front of the fireplace.

At the time, a fire was burning, but both children were kept away from the flames and were being watched by an adult.

On Reddit, one fan said they were “getting anxious” while watching the video, while another said, “Holy s**t that’s anxiety inducing.”

Audrey and her family appear to spend a great deal of time in front of the fireplace.

The author recently shared the first photo of her five-member family posing in front of a dimly lit fireplace.

Audrey, Jeremy Roloff, Ember, and Bodhi posed with baby Radley in the photo.

As they snuggled together with the newest member of the crew, the family was all smiles.

“Our first picture as a family of five, and of course it would be in front of the fire,” Audrey wrote alongside the adorable photo.

It’s a little hazy, but that’s how these days have gone.”

Fans flooded the comments section with positive messages, ignoring the fact that she and her children were in close proximity to a potential danger.

“What a lovely family!” said one commenter.

“You are all so adorable,” said another.

Audrey’s sweet post comes after she revealed that she has been struggling since the birth of Radley.

Following the birth of her baby boy, she told fans she was “physically exhausted” and “sleep deprived.”

On her way out the door, Audrey posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “I look better than I feel here…

Even though my physical body begged me not to, I knew it would be beneficial to my mental and emotional health.

“So, despite being physically exhausted and sleep deprived, I’m still wearing a huge pad underneath my dress and no bra due to boob issues…

“I accompanied you.”

Following the birth of her son, she previously stated that she was “hurting” and “crying pain tears.”

“This is what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen,” Audrey captioned a picture of herself in bed.

A postpartum nightstand overflowing with…

