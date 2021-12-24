Audrey Roloff of Little People shares photos from Amy and Chris’ Christmas celebrations amid a family feud.

Audrey Roloff of Little People shares photos from Amy and Chris’ Christmas celebrations, despite a family feud.

During her family feud with Tori Roloff and husband Zach, Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD shared photos from her Christmas celebrations at Amy and Chris Marek’s house.

Audrey, 30, came to see Amy, 57, and her husband Chris with her newborn Radley, three-year-old daughter Ember, and one-year-old son Bode.

The Little People, Big World stars posed for a group photo in front of the Christmas tree in an Instagram Story.

Bode leaned into Chris’ hands as Amy carried Radley in her arms.

“Christmas at Mimi’s,” read the caption.

Amy took a picture with the kids while carrying the baby in the next story.

Audrey took a few sweet photos with Ember as the stories progressed.

“Matching with my girl,” wrote the mother of three.

Tori and Audrey have reportedly stopped speaking to each other after their husbands had a “huge argument,” according to sources who spoke to The Sun exclusively.

The two couples’ relationship has reportedly deteriorated since then.

“Tori and Audrey had always gotten along, but Zach and Jeremy got into a huge fight one day, and everything changed,” the insider continued.

“It went on for weeks, and the girls had clearly chosen sides, and they had all stopped speaking to each other.”

“The disagreement was about a lack of respect,” the source continued.

Zach felt Jeremy didn’t give him enough support, but Jeremy disagreed.

“It blew up, and a lot of mud was thrown, so the two couples kept their distance.”

The two have opposing views on politics and religion, which has reportedly contributed to the feud.

Audrey and Jeremy, both 31, are devout Christians who support conservative causes.

Tori and Zach have a more liberal outlook.

Jacob, 24, and his wife Isabel recently introduced his brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey to their newborn son Mateo.

Audrey shared a sweet photo of the two families having fun together on social media.

While sitting in the living room of her (dollar)525K Oregon home with Mateo, the TLC star shared a photo of the new mother.

Audrey’s own children surrounded Isabel as well.

“@isabelsofiarock @jeremyroloff,” Audrey wrote in the caption.

Isabel then reposted the lovely photo to her own Instagram account.

“Cousins got to meet tonight,” Jacob’s wife said.

Thank you so much for the delicious dinner!!”

Jeremy and Jacob have also had public spats over their opposing political ideologies.

Audrey made a number of decisions, while Jacob has taken a more liberal stance.

