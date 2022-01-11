Audrey Roloff of Little People takes a look inside a rustic (dollar)525K Oregon home with a roaring fireplace.

Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PERSONS showed off the living room of her (dollar)525K Oregon home, which she shares with her husband Jeremy and their children.

Since they bought the house nearly five years ago, the couple has routinely shared snippets of their cozy four-bedroom home on social media.

Audrey recorded a clip of Jeremy watching a video on their flat-screen TV on her Instagram Stories, giving her followers another look inside the family’s sanctuary.

The TV screen was suspended above the mantle of a wood-burning fireplace, which served as the centerpiece of the living room.

Jeremy stood in front of the fire, arms crossed, watching a video of Walk Off the Earth performing a dance cover of Adele’s hit song Hello.

“Ok this is one of the cooler ones!” Audrey commented on the YouTube video she shared on her Facebook page.

She continued the story by zooming in on the screen during the song to point out a leg kick from one of the artists and captioning it, “That leg kick gets me every time.”

The reality star then scanned the room with the camera, revealing her two oldest children on the couch, mesmerized by the video, while she giggled in the background.

“Don’t mind out house,” she captioned the video, along with a laughing face emoji.

“Go enjoy with your kids,” the mom-of-three added.

Audrey, 30, and Jeremy, 31, are the parents of three children: Ember, three, Bode, one, and Radley, born in November.

Over the years, the couple has documented their light and airy home on Instagram.

Their four-bedroom home is decorated in cream and neutral tones with rustic country touches.

The TLC stars’ kitchen features subway tiles and wooden shelves filled with cookbooks and chopping boards.

The room looks bright and clean with white countertops and cabinets.

According to Zillow, their 2,072 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home was purchased for (dollar)465,000 in May 2017.

Since the purchase, they have undergone extensive renovations.

It has hardwood floors and a garage attached.

In the winter, warm fireplaces are especially appealing.

Because the house sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot, there is plenty of outdoor space.

Jeremy and Ember, their oldest child, are frequently seen playing in the large yard.

He’s been tipped to take over the family’s famous farm after it was revealed that he expressed interest in purchasing a portion of the land that his divorced parents, Matt and Amy, are selling.

Amy just accepted…

