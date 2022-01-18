Audrey Roloff’s photo of her bloody placenta, taken moments after giving birth, has left Little People fans in a state of shock.

The 30-year-old’s recent Instagram Story post drew a lot of attention from fans.

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Monday, Audrey shared photos and videos taken shortly after she gave birth to Radley.

“And that tough as nails water bag that didn’t wanna break,” she captioned the first photo of the bloody placenta sitting in a bowl.

Radley was “born en caul,” which means he was born inside an intact amniotic sac, according to the LPBW star.

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy, 31, were seen in bed with Radley while a nurse examined the placenta in the following video.

It was “so cool,” Audrey said, and “amazing,” according to Jeremy.

Fans flocked to Reddit shortly after Audrey posted the photo and videos, expressing their outrage at her decision to share the graphic images.

“No, no, no…who does this?” wrote one commenter.

“Who in their right mind posts that? Who tf wants to see it?” exclaimed another.

“Well, Audrey taking her bragging to a new level and including growing the best placenta anyone has ever seen in her list of accomplishments AND posting a picture of it on the internet wasn’t on my bingo card for 2022,” a third sarcastically added.

Many fans expressed regret over seeing the graphic images, describing the bloody placenta as “disgusting” to look at.

Audrey wrote a candid post about her postpartum experience back in November, detailing the pain and exhaustion she felt.

She wrote: “Maybe it will be different this time.” just days after giving birth to Radley in November.

“Perhaps I’ll make it through the first week of recovery without mentioning the M-word…

I didn’t tear nearly as much as some others.

This time, I didn’t pass out.”

“My birth experience was so beautiful, peaceful, and empowering,” the TLC alum continued.

“I was so encouraged in those first few days after giving birth.”

“This is what you almost never see on the other side of the screen,” she said as she shared baby photos.

“A postpartum nightstand overflowing with a tired, hurting, recovering mama.”

She cries tears of joy as she swoons over her new baby and tears of pain as she aches in too many places to count.”

Audrey mentioned that most people don’t talk about their postpartum experiences openly enough.

She explained that she wanted to remind other mothers that they are not alone if their bodies “feel wrecked.”

