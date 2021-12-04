Audrey Theory of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Explains Her Relationship with Edward the Billionaire

Fans have been waiting to see what happens between Audrey Bishop and Edward Olsen since the first episode of Dexter: New Blood aired.

Their scenes make it clear that the show is building to something big, but what that something is remains a mystery.

Many people who believe Edward is the kidnapper from Iron Lake believe he’ll kidnap Audrey, but this Dexter: New Blood theory goes in a different direction.

Edward Olsen is an oil tycoon who is regarded as a valuable community member.

In Iron Lake, New York, he’s used his wealth and resources to help others, including Dexter Morgan, who now goes by the name Jim Lindsay.

But when his company has a negative impact on the environment, Audrey Bishop, the teenage daughter of police chief Angela Bishop, doesn’t care.

Edward gave her a cold look in Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 when she protested him.

When he found Audrey abandoned on the side of the road in episode 3, he became even creepier.

Thankfully, he was able to leave without incident after pointing out Audrey’s hypocrisy in criticizing him while driving an “old gas-guzzler.”

In the fourth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ a surprise guest star appears.

The tension between them arises as Iron Lake grapples with a massive missing person problem.

Many viewers believe Edward will kidnap Audrey based on their interactions.

Others, however, believe he is her father, a theory that gained traction following the most recent episode of Dexter: New Blood, which suggested Kurt Caldwell is the man behind Iron Lake’s missing women.

After the episode, one Reddit user wrote, “So okay here’s my evidence.”

“Olsen seems to take it personally that Audrey despises him, which made no sense to me at first; he’s a billionaire, so why would he be offended enough to stop and talk to her when her car breaks down?”

“But then I got to thinking, why would a billionaire have a chalet in a small town where most people don’t like him, and then I was like, maybe it’s because of a personal reason,” they continued. “But then I realized, after rewatching that conversation he had with Audrey, he wasn’t threatening her, he was trying to convince her he wasn’t so bad, why! Probably because he’s her biological father,” they continued.

Making a response…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.