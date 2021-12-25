Audrey’s Christmas Car Crash in ‘Dawson’s Creek’: She ‘Really Hit Rock Bottom There!’ says Busy Philipps.

Audrey Liddell had a lot of ups and downs, with the majority of her issues stemming from her college roommate’s ex-boyfriend, Pacey Witter.

Audrey gets drunk at dinner in a Dawson’s Creek Christmas episode from 2002, and crashes his new car into Dawson’s house, which Busy Philipps remembers all too well.

“Audrey hit rock bottom there!” the 42-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her holiday collection with Amazon Handmade.

“This is such an odd memory.”

We filmed in North Carolina when I leave the house and drive drunk to the car.

It wasn’t snowing at the time.

They had put down some real fake snow, but piles and piles of snow are expensive.

As a result, there was a great deal of batting practice.

Batting is similar to what you’d use in a quilt.

It’s sandwiched between two cotton pieces before being quilted on top.

So it’s kind of white, fluffy cotton, but it’s woven.

… But the inside of a quilt is essentially batting.

“It was late, and I was completely unprepared.”

Philipps took a tumble during one take due to Audrey’s footwear and the soft ground.

“My biggest fear is always falling down,” she explained, “because I fall down a lot and not in a cute way, like in a giant huge splat.”

“However, I wasn’t prepared for batting, and the heels I was wearing were immediately caught, and I just tumbled to the ground, not continuing.”

I got up and went back, and the director said, ‘That was a great take! I thought you did it on purpose!’ I said, ‘Sorry, I’ll go back.’

‘I’m going to do it again.'”

The scene from season 6 has stayed with Philipps over the years, despite the fact that it was never used.

“The director said, ‘That was a great take,’ and I honestly, truly believe that was a huge acting lesson for me at the time,” she told Us.

“At the time, I was still a lovely little baby actor.”

When you’re doing something like that and something unexpected happens, don’t freak out.

