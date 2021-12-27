August’s Baby Album by Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith: Photos

August’s Baby Album from Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith: Photos

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their baby boy August in February 2021, and they’ve been documenting his life on Instagram ever since.

With a close-up shot of his blue onesie, the This Is Us star announced the baby’s arrival.

The actress captioned the Instagram post, “Gus is here.”

“August Harrison Goldsmith, our sweet boy.

His parents were ecstatic because he was on time and arrived exactly on time.

We expected to fall in love in unexpected ways, but it’s far beyond our wildest dreams.”

Later that week, the New Hampshire native, whose full name is Amanda, wrote that she and the Dawes frontman had “settled on” their newborn’s name months before his birth.

“T gifted me with this [August] blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) made from his wedding shirt for our anniversary in November,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“It seemed to be a perfect fit for our entire story.”

I’m looking forward to passing this on to our sweet August one day.”

One year after their engagement, the couple married in Los Angeles in November 2018.

They revealed their plans to start a family in September 2020.

Moore captioned her Instagram reveal at the time: “Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

Two months later, on the Today show, the Princess Diaries star said that her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us had helped her prepare for motherhood.

Moore told Hoda Kotb in November 2020, “It’s funny, I mean, having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be.”

“I’ve had babies and toddlers, as well as adult children, so I’ve gotten a pretty good sense of the terrain.”

The pregnant actress wore “very conspicuous costumes” to hide her baby bump while filming the NBC show, she said at the time.

“I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca with a lot of laundry baskets and oversized purses, god knows what,” says the narrator.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Son August’s Baby Album: Pics