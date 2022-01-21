Austin Butler’s “Best Friend” Ashley Tisdale shares sweet reunion photos.

Ashley Tisdale Posts Sweet Reunion Pics With Austin Butler, Her “Best Friend”

Ashley Tisdale is clinging to her BFF Austin Butler (who also happens to be Vanessa Hudgens’ ex-boyfriend).

Check out the reunion of the former co-stars.

BFFs Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler are still painting the town pink more than a decade after Sharpay’s Fabolous Adventure.

After going years without seeing each other, the two—who co-starred in the 2011 Disney Channel film after becoming best friends—have reunited.

On January, Ashley shared the magical moment on her Instagram Stories.

“When you haven’t seen your best friend in 2 12 years,” 20 captioned one photo, adding to another of the pair hugging, “You hold on real tight and don’t wanna let go.”

Austin dated Ashley’s High School Musical co-star (and real-life bestie) Vanessa Hudgens for nearly nine years until their split in 2020, despite fans’ knowledge of their friendship based solely on their starring roles.

Despite her close friends’ romantic split, it’s clear that Ashley has maintained an unbreakable bond with both. In fact, Ashley shared the sweet moment Vanessa met her daughter, Jupiter, for the first time last May—just months after the Princess Switch star was seen hugging her BFF’s baby bump.

When Austin’s birthday rolled around a few months later, the love was still there.

In honor of the actor’s 30th birthday last August, Ashley wrote a touching tribute to him.

In an Instagram post, she said, “You’ve been my best friend since you were 15, so that’s 15 years of friendship!”

“You’re the kind of friend who came over when I was crying on the floor after a bad breakup and not only helped me up, but also brought me my favorite candy.”

Her message wouldn’t be complete without a trip down memory lane.

“PS remember that time I persuaded you to star in my Disney film Sharpay’s fabulous adventure? Well, look at you now!!” she added.

This friendship is still soaring to new heights after all these years.

Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Reunion Pics With “Best Friend” Austin Butler