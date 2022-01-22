Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna’s husband, looks UNRECOGNIZABLE at 16 in a resurfaced reality show clip, according to Duggar fans.

Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna’s husband, appears UNRECOGNIZABLE at 16 in a resurfaced reality show clip, according to Duggar fans.

DUGGAR fans can’t believe how much Austin, Joy-Anna’s husband, looks like a different person in a resurfaced clip from a reality show he was on as a teen.

In the year 2017, Joy-Anna and Austin married.

Austin’s family was featured on the show World’s Strictest Parents, according to a Reddit user.

Fans were astounded to see how much Austin had changed since his first appearance on the show when he was 16 years old.

He is now happily married to Joy-Anna, with whom he has two children.

One comment read, “How did Austin look so old back then?”

“The Forsyth genes are so strong that they frighten me; the whole family looks exactly the same,” another commenter wrote.

“Man they all FOUR have the same nose! Like does Joys baby get their nose from grandma or grandpa?” a third commenter wondered. “And seriously Austin’s sister looks like him wearing a wig.”

Austin and the rest of his family have been compared by a number of fans.

One Reddit user wrote, “The mother brought some strong genes.”

“They’re all secretly Austin in various wigs,” said another.

“One of the YT comments is: “Why do they all have the same face?!!” said another.

While many fans have commented on how much Austin and Joy’s children resemble him, many have also commented on how much they resemble one another.

Joy-Anna and Austin recently uploaded a family vlog to YouTube in which they played with their children.

Gideon, three, and Evelyn, one, appear to be “alike” in the video, and fans have gushed about it.

The video began with the former Counting On star lounging in a hammock, with the caption “Happy New Year!”

“We’re going to the park because we have some nice weather,” she says in the video.

“Turns out my wife isn’t a meteorologist,” her husband remarked.

Austin, Joy, Gideon, and Evelyn can be seen in the video riding down slides and having a good time.

Fans were ecstatic to see the kids in action.

“Gideon and Evy are absolutely adorable.

My heart always smiles when I see them.

“Thank you for bringing a ray of sunshine into my life,” one commenter said.

“It’s so cute how Evie and Gideon look alike,” said another.

“Evy and Gideon are so cute,” wrote a third person.

“My favorite part was when Evy was calling her big brother, because it was so cute.”

Joy-Anna has been on a social media hiatus since December 2021, which she announced.

Following the announcement, fans were surprised to see the YouTube vlog.

Joy-Anna said she was “focusing on her family” during her time away from social media.

