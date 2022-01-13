Austin Gunn and Redmond Parker Dish on Relatively Famous People, From Unfriendly Fights to Ranch Romances

What occurs on the ranch is not kept on the ranch.

Allow cast members Austin Gunn and Redmond Parker to tell you why you should watch E!’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules if you missed the premiere on Wednesday.

The brand-new series follows Austin, Redmond, and six other celebrity offspring as they move from their opulent lifestyles to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they take on outrageous, messy, and difficult jobs in an attempt to prove they’re more than just their famous last names—and, more importantly, to reopen the ranch after a year of closure and loss due to the pandemic.

Simply put, the show combines “comedy, fights, drama, relating to people, and ranch life,” according to Austin.

Austin Gunn, a second-generation professional wrestler and the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, was thrust into the middle of drama on the ranch almost immediately, namely with Harry James Thornton, the son of Academy Award winner actor Billy Bob Thornton.

“Guess who the f–king bad guy is? Muah,” Austin confessed after a shouting match with Harry over a failed prank.

“Every single time.

“There’s always the bad guy.”

However, as he told E! News, some “drama” is unavoidable when living with seven strangers: “It’s just inevitable when you live with new roommates you don’t know anything about.”

Fair enough! However, according to a sneak peek of what’s to come this season on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, Austin isn’t just involved in the usual roommate squabbles, but also appears to be in a love triangle with Hana Giraldo and Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff.

Austin refused to reveal any details, saying, “You’ll just have to tune in.”

“A lot of people on the show are in relationships, and a lot of people, including myself, are single.”

It’s natural to try to delve into those other areas when you’re living with new roommates and trying to get to know them better.”

“And let’s not forget you’re in the country, in the middle of nowhere!” Redmond added.

Redmond, the son of Grammy-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr., didn’t find himself in any over-the-top situations, but he is still scarred from…

