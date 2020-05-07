Author Emily Giffin Sparks Backlash for Calling Meghan Markle ”Phony” and ”Unmaternal”

Author Emily Giffin has a bone to pick with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The 48-year-old is making headlines again since her book Something Borrowed was adapted into a movie starring Kate Hudsonback in 2011—this time, for calling Meghan “phony” and “unmaternal.”

On Wednesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry released a new video of their toddler Archie in honor of his first birthday where the former Suits actress can be seen reading to the couple’s son, the Something Blue author had some words for Meghan.

In text message screenshots the author shared to her Instagram—which is now private—Emily called Meghan “unmaternal” and said the video was “uncomfortable to watch.”

“She’s such a phony,” she added.

Her messages were in response to a friend, perhaps, texting her “some thoughts,” adding that Meghan’s demeanor in the video “screamed look at me! Look at me! I need attention as the doting mother.”

“It’s also sad how she seemed just slightly annoyed Archie wasn’t fully cooperating to her standards,” one message read.

“Completely,” Emily responded in agreement.

Another message insinuated that Meghan’s acting past is reason to assume that she’s now “playing a part” in motherhood.

“Poorly,” Emily responded again in agreement.

In screenshots grabbed one Twitter user, Emily also shared a screen grab of Meghan and her son and captioned it,” Happy birthday, Archie, Go away, Megan.”

More than that, the Love The One You’re With author also posted a screenshot of a comment she made on her Instagram Story.

“Adorable child and book. But …. Holy “me first.” This is the Megan show,” she wrote, continually misspelling Meghan’s name. “Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say “he said daddy!” Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid… also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him… wearing no pants?! Ooookay….”

She also tagged Instagram account @what.meghan.wants, which shares “unbiased news coverage of Harry & Meghan.”

Now, her comments are receiving backlash on social media and she has since set her Twitter and Instagram accounts private. But people on the Internet are also taking to her Amazon book pages to write to the author in the review sections.

Following the backlash she received, the author issued a statement on her now-public again Instagram account.

“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends. Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry wed. To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone,” she wrote. “I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos.”

She went on, “Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race. Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today. I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

The author has a new book coming out in June, titled The Lies That Bind. Macmillan Publishers, who recently received backlash for publishing American Dirt by Jeanine Cummings, is also under criticism for Emily’s latest comments.

Meghan’s story time moment with her son on his birthday was in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign.

The family is participating in the campaign across both the U.S. and the U.K. to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the video here.