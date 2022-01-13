Author Rob Shuter explains how to keep New Year’s resolutions in his book “The 4 Word Answer.”

Rob Shuter, author of “The 4 Word Answer,” explains how to stick to New Year’s resolutions.

Rob Shuter, a legendary celebrity publicist and longtime columnist, asks, “Who are you in four words?”

It may appear to be a simple question, but the answer is actually quite complex.

Shuter, on the other hand, believes that success necessitates a strong sense of self.

“Naughty but Nice” Shuter has had a front-row seat to some of the world’s biggest stars during his fifteen-year career as a publicist, including Jennifer Lopez, PDiddy, Alicia Keys, and Jessica Simpson.

“Before Jessica Simpson told then-husband Nick Lachey that they were getting divorced, she called Rob,” The 4 Word Answer reports.

Rob Bon Jovi was flown to each of his shows on a private jet by Jon Bon Jovi, primarily to escort out the press before his fabulous hair flopped.

Rob was in charge of ensuring that an Asian pear was within feet of Jennifer Lopez at all times, as per her strict instructions.”

Shuter realized that each of his gifted clients could sum up their personalities in four words.

This universal message can be appreciated by anyone, famous or not.

Shuter explains how to approach your New Year’s resolutions like a successful celebrity in the video below.

Start the new year off right with The 4 Word Answer’s wisdom.

What is the answer to the four-word puzzle?

JLo, Diddy, Alicia [Keys], and Jessica [Simpson] are just a few of the super-successful people I’ve ever met who could describe themselves in just a few simple words.

“Who am I?” was the most important question you’ll ever ask. Only those who are at ease in their own skin will know the answer.

Only those who know the answer will be able to succeed.

In just four words, I’ll help you figure out who you are!

In the book, there is a chapter about why we all struggle to keep our New Year’s resolutions.

How can we prevent old bad habits from resurfacing?

It is much easier to revert to old habits than to make a change, which is why we abandon our New Year’s resolutions.

A New Year’s resolution isn’t the same as a.

