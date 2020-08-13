Authors of new Meghan Markle and Harry book admit they did speak to couple

The authors of a new bombshell biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have admitted they did speak to the couple when writing the book.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom contained countless personal details about the couple’s lives, including information about their first date, wedding day and Archie’s birth.

It also covers in great depth the fallout between Harry and his brother Prince William, tensions with the Duchess of Cambridge and other frustrations at life behind palace walls.

Ahead of publication the Sussexes’ team released a statement saying they were not interviewed for the book, but Scobie and Durand have now said they spoke to the couple “when appropriate”.

The Sussexes wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Writing in the authors’ section of the book, Scobie and Durand say: “We have spoken with close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organisations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves.

“In many instances, we have granted sources anonymity to allow freedom to candidly provide direct quotes without their names being attributed (either due to the sensitivity of roles or to protect careers).

“Many individuals have also spoken to us on what is known as “on-background”, meaning the information from conversations can be used as guidance but no quotes repeated.

“In a few cases, conversations have been strictly off-the-record.

“Some of the scenes in this book have been witnessed personally while for others we have relied on the consistency of accounts provided by sources we have been given access to and come to trust.

“Conversational dialogue in scenes featured in the book has been drawn directly from accounts shared by multiple sources who have corroborated the same information.”

Royal experts have continuously questioned claims that Meghan and Harry were not involved in the book, which went on sale yesterday.

Well placed sources told the Mirror how the book paints a “very one sided account” that “will leave lasting scars” on the couple’s relationships with senior royals.

A palace source said: “One may indeed wonder who those two sources are.

“It’s fair to say there is a great deal of skepticism over the involvement of the book’s two primary subjects.

“It’s sadly hard to imagine a world where this won’t do lasting damage to many of the personal relationships explored in this very one sided account.”

Among the most explosive claims in the book are: