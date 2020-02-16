Autumn and Peter Phillips joined the Queen at Highland Games for final appearance before separation 

Autumn and Peter Phillips could be seen smiling and laughing alongside the Queen and Prince Charles as they attended the Highland Games in September on their final public appearance together.

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter, 42, and Autumn, 41, confirmed their separation after 12 years of marriage yesterday.

In their last pictures together as a married couple, Autumn and Peter joined Her Royal Highness, 93, and Prince Charles, 71, at the event in Braemar, which came months before they announced their separation.

At the time, Autumn appeared relaxed as she sat alongside Prince Charles and was seen sharing a smile and a joke with other members of the royal family.

At the event in September, the Queen looked in high spirits as she sat beside her son Prince Charles – known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland – and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Autumn looked gorgeous in green as she wrapped up in a £435 chic tweed coat dress by Guinea London – and added a fancy fascinator to complement her outfit.

She wowed the crowds of 15,000 spectators with her apt outfit, which featured luxurious velvet lapels and buttons, and offered a flattering tailored fit.

The brand is a favourite among the royals, with Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall having opted for the British designer in the past.

The former PA, who wore her hair loose, swept a pale blush across her cheeks and added a layer of deep pink lip stick, which perfectly complemented the pale pink trim of her coat.

Throughout the day, competitors took part in both running and sack races, tossing the caber, hammer throw, tug of war and highland dancing.

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also performed at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Autumn could be seen sharing a laugh with her husband Peter and at another stage leaned in to joke with Prince Charles.

But despite the happy display, it was just months later that they announced their separation to their families.

Peter and Autumn informed their families of their ‘amicable’ decision to divorce ‘at the end of last year’ after deciding it was ‘the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship’.

The statement, released by a spokesperson on behalf of the couple yesterday, reveals the former couple have both remained in Gloucestershire to co-parent daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

However it does not address speculation that Autumn might now want to return to live in her native Canada with their children, who have dual citizenship.

It has been suggested that Autumn might be in some way inspired by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now living in Canada with son Archie after quitting their roles as senior royals.