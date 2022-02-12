Autumn Reeser Discusses Filming Her New Hallmark Film in Italy in “The Wedding Veil Unveiled”

This weekend is Valentine’s Day, and Hallmark Channel has a brand-new rom-com on the schedule that is sure to appeal to fans of all things romantic.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled is the sequel to The Wedding Veil.

Autumn Reeser plays a woman who travels to Venice with a rumored magical veil and falls in love with Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), a dashing Italian man.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled takes place a few months after the wedding of Avery (Lacey Chabert) at the end of the first Wedding Veil film.

Emma (Reeser), Avery’s friend and a professor who is still processing the end of a long-distance relationship, is going to Italy to teach an American art course.

She plans to research the origins of the magical veil during her free time while on her trip.

Emma’s research leads her to Burano, an island town famous for its handcrafted lace.

She meets Paolo, the grandson of the owner of the older shop on the island, on her way there.

The veil turns out to have a special meaning for his family.

She and Paolo work together to figure out how the veil got from Italy to a San Francisco antique store.

Emma begins to have feelings for Paolo as they spend more time together.

She isn’t sure she’s ready for another long-distance relationship, but the veil has other ideas.

The filming of The Wedding Veil Unveiled took place in Italy.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Reeser to make a film in Venice.

She recalled her “most magical moment” while filming during a Facebook Live chat (via YouTube) with her Wedding Veil Trilogy co-stars Chabert and Allison Sweeney.

“These moments when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in a movie,’ happen so rarely.

“I can feel all of the magic,” she said.

“I was in St. Louis shooting a movie.”

I was in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square, wearing a beautiful hat and a dress, and there were pigeons flying around, and I felt like a 1940s movie star.”

Sweeney echoed, “It was so exciting to be there and so beautiful.”

“It was truly wonderful.”

