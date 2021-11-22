Autumn’s 8th Birthday Party at Jennifer Love Hewitt’s House: Pictures

Jennifer Love Hewittrang in her daughter Autumn’s 8th birthday on November 20.

“My sweet girl wanted an LOL party in the fall,” the 42-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

“So, we did it! I can’t believe my baby is turning eight! Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible!”

The Texas native has a daughter with her husband Brian Hallisay, and the couple also has two sons, Atticus, 6, and Aidan, 2 months.

Autumn’s birthday was in November 2019, and the 9-1-1 star threw her eldest child a party full of “magic and smiles.”

Hewitt’s children spoiled her with homemade goodies for her birthday the following year.

In February 2019, the Ghost Whisperer alum wrote on Instagram, “My kids made me a cake and a crown for the big day!”

“I am grateful for the help of a lovely birthday fairy @theshavs.”

“Today I am joyful, lucky, healthy, I have the best kids, the most amazing husband, incredible friends, a job I love, and deep gratitude for this beautiful thing called life!” the singer wrote alongside another selfie at the time.

I’m 22 years old.

As an actress and Californian girl, today is my 30th birthday.

“Wow,” she says.

When Hewitt’s mother gave birth to Aidan in September, her children also pitched in.

“Well, this is how my kids got me to the hospital,” the producer captioned a photo of her bare baby bump covered in stickers on Instagram.

“I got a lot of compliments on my stomach.”

“It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies and return to this world together,” she continued.

Now it’s back to cuddling and sleeping.”

The actress from Criminal Minds took a month off from social media after writing on Instagram that it made her feel “bad” about herself.

In October, Hewitt explained, “It’s like I’m not enough.”

“I’ve done my part.”

Getting my body back as soon as possible.

Enough giving

It’s all there.

Oh, and my kids want to stop watching YouTube shows because I’m giving up social media.

